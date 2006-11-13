OcuCure gets $1.5M seed funding

The USA's OcuCure Therapeutics has received $1.5 million in seed financing to advance its compounds, which have been formulated as topical eye drops for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and dry AMD prophylaxis.
According to the company, its compounds also have potential applications for diabetic retinopathy and other back-of-the-eye blinding diseases, while animal studies indicate that the eye drop formulation has a favorable safety profile and penetrates all the way back to the retina at clinically-significant concentrations. Additionally, other evaluations have demonstrated the lead compound's ability to cross the much thicker human cornea, the firm noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze