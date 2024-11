Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

Crinetics' lead candidate, paltusotine, is an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type II agonist, is in Phase III clinical development for acromegaly and Phase II clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

All of the company’s drug candidates are orally-delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, hyperinsulinism, diabetes and obesity.