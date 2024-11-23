Opportunities In The Indian Pharma Market?

Previous experience has led multinational pharmaceutical companies tocast a jaundiced eye on India in general and also on its basic research capabilities. "They should reconsider," advise consultants at McKinsey & Co, writing in the latest McKinsey Quarterly review.
The authors of the report are Rajesh Garg, in McKinsey's New York office, Gautam Kumra and Asutosh Padhi in the New Delhi office and Tino Puri in Mumbai.
Protectionist policies introduced by the Indian government in 1970 hit profits hard, the authors note, and companies have been further deterred by the lack of intellectual property rights. As a result, multinationals now have just 30% of India's pharmaceutical market, compared with 80% some 25 years ago.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze