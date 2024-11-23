Organizational Changes At Bayer In New Year

German chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer is to implement a restructuring program from January 1, 1997. The reorganization includes the separation of the marketing activities of its pharmaceuticals and chemicals business, and the 21 business units will be regrouped to form five divisions instead of the current six. The changes will be made on the basis of the new "Guidelines for the strategic alignment of the Bayer group."
The firm is not alone in restructuring; Hoechst is also undergoing major changes, which are more radical than those at Bayer. Hoechst is separating out its businesses with the aim of making initial public offerings. Bayer, however, plans to remain fully integrated, which is viewed as old-fashioned by some observers.
