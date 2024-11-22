Organon/Ares Serono Settle Patent Dispute

Dutch company Organon, a subsidiary of Akzo-Nobel, and Swiss group Ares-Serono have settled their patent dispute over the manufacture and use of recombinant fertility hormones (gonadotrophins) after three years' of legal wrangling (Marketletter July 26, 1993), with the two companies agreeing not to dispute each others patents.

The dispute centered on Organon's product Puregon, which allegedly infringed on two Ares-Serono patents. The agreement will allow Organon and its affiliates to have a non-exclusive license for the use of market leader Ares-Serono's recombinant gonadotrophin fertility products. The deal is said to have included an undisclosed payment to the Swiss firm by Organon, which will also pay royalties on worldwide sales to Ares-Serono. Organon is now expected to commence marketing Puregon early next year.