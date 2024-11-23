Organon's Remeron Cleared In USA

Organon's novel antidepressant Remeron (mirtazapine) has been approved for marketing in the USA. It is the first alpha-2 receptor antagonist to be approved for this indication in the USA. Mirtazapine stimulates noradrenaline and serotonin release while also blocking two serotonin receptors (5-HT2 and 5-HT3).

Organon claims that because mirtazapine blocks the two serotonin receptors, it should minimize side effects encountered with other agents, such as decreased sexual drive, nervousness and insomnia. The Food and Drug Administration gave the drug a 1S designation in its review, representing a New Chemical Entity given standard appraisal.

The drug was first launched in the Netherlands in October 1994, when it became the first drug of this type to be made available for depression. Since then, it has been approved in three other countries, including Germany, and has received the backing of the European Union's Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products.