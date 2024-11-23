OTC Drug Prices Compared Across Europe

The average price of stomach remedies in the UK rose 8% in 1995, due largely to the introduction of H2 antagonists as antacids, according to OTCpricelink, a comparative analysis of pricing in 30 over-the-counter categories across Europe, produced by IMS SelfMedication International. The entry of the H2 brands at a higher price level enabled products already on the market to raise their prices moderately, says the study, which also notes that UK volume sales in the category fell 3% last year.

In Germany, where H2 antagonists have not yet been switched, the market grew 17% by volume and the average price per pack rose 2%. In Italy, volume sales grew 10% and average prices per pack rose 2%.

In the multivitamin market, 1995 volume sales fell 8% in Germany and 7% in the Netherlands, while average pack prices rose 1% and 6% respectively, reflecting the trend towards trading up to larger packs. This was also noted in the UK, where the average price rise per pack was 7% against volume growth of only 1%.