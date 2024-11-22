OTC Zantac Outsells Centra, SB Brands

Sales of Glaxo Wellcome's over-the-counter H2 antagonist Zantac 75 (ranitidine) have overtaken those of its competitors, SmithKline Beecham's Tagamet 100 (cimetidine) and Centra Healthcare's Pepcid AC (famotidine), in the UK, despite being the last of the three to reach the market.

Zantac 75 is now in third place in the UK indigestion market, after Reckitt & Colman's Gaviscon and Roche Consumer Health's Rennies, with a 6.9% market share. Pepcid AC and Tagamet 100 have market shares of 3.4% and 3.2% respectively, according to May and June sales figures published by A C Nielsen.