Oxford Molecular Expands

UK-based Oxford Molecular, a maker of software for pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, is aiming to raise L16.2 million ($24.4 million) via a one-for-seven rights issue.

The group also plans to make three acquisitions in the USA: the Chemical Informatics Division of PSI International; the MacVector Business of Eastman Kodak; and Health Designs Inc, the total purchase value of which is put at $13.6 million. Oxford Molecular also announced that its pretax loss for 1995 is not greater than L3.75 million, on turnover of L6.2 million.