Pakistan Aims For Patent Law Revision By 2004

A draft bill to amend Pakistan's Patents and Design Act is currentlyunder preparation by the Ministry of Industries, with the aim of bringing legislation in line with World Trade Organization agreements, according to sources in the country's capital, Islamabad, reported in the US-based Journal of Commerce. This is expected to be ready in early 1998.

Under present legislation, only process patents on pharmaceuticals and chemicals are recognized in Pakistan, but under pressure - particularly from the US drug industry - Pakistan's president, Farooq Leghari, issued an executive ordinance in February granting exclusive rights to patent applications. The country has until 2004 to bring its patent laws in line with WTO requirements, and observers believe this will be achieved by that date.