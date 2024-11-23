Pakistan Aims For Patent Law Revision By 2004

A draft bill to amend Pakistan's Patents and Design Act is currentlyunder preparation by the Ministry of Industries, with the aim of bringing legislation in line with World Trade Organization agreements, according to sources in the country's capital, Islamabad, reported in the US-based Journal of Commerce. This is expected to be ready in early 1998.
Under present legislation, only process patents on pharmaceuticals and chemicals are recognized in Pakistan, but under pressure - particularly from the US drug industry - Pakistan's president, Farooq Leghari, issued an executive ordinance in February granting exclusive rights to patent applications. The country has until 2004 to bring its patent laws in line with WTO requirements, and observers believe this will be achieved by that date.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze