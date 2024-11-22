Parallel Trade In Europe: Why Are Drugmakers Competing On Own

Parallel trade in pharmaceuticals is particularly prevalent in Europe, and not necessarily understood elsewhere. A recent leaflet from REMIT consultants, however, provides a useful explanation of how and when it occurs, and this is reproduced (with approval) here.
A UK pharmacist buys a branded drug from a supplier importing it from France though it is manufactured in the UK. The manufacturer's local price for the drug is significantly higher than that offered for exactly the same product by the importer.
Thus, the pharmacist has found a bargain. How? Through a coincidence of circumstances, intrepid traders have found a way to make money selling a product by undercutting its own manufacturers - ie parallel importing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze