Pharma Documentation Ring Reports Activities

An "intensive exchange of experience in all major areas of informationscience ensued" at the 39th annual general meeting of the Pharma Documentation Ring, which consists of representatives from the scientific information departments of 26 R&D-based multinational pharmaceutical corporations. The meeting was held in Berlin, Germany, and this year was organized by Schering AG.

Highlights of the meeting, which was attended by some 40 representatives of member companies (Merck & Co and Hoffmann-La Roche attending for the first time), included:

- all PDR companies have already introduced, or are about to launch, intranet technology to enhance corporate information management processes;