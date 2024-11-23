Pharma Documentation Ring Reports Activities

An "intensive exchange of experience in all major areas of informationscience ensued" at the 39th annual general meeting of the Pharma Documentation Ring, which consists of representatives from the scientific information departments of 26 R&D-based multinational pharmaceutical corporations. The meeting was held in Berlin, Germany, and this year was organized by Schering AG.
Highlights of the meeting, which was attended by some 40 representatives of member companies (Merck & Co and Hoffmann-La Roche attending for the first time), included:
- all PDR companies have already introduced, or are about to launch, intranet technology to enhance corporate information management processes;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze