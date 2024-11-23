Saturday 23 November 2024

Pharma Firms' "Soft Money" Donations To GOP

7 September 1997

The US nonprofit group Common Cause has reported that in the first sixmonths after the Presidential election in November 1996, pharmaceutical and medical supplies manufacturers donated $779,500 to the Republican Party in "soft money;" ie money given to a national political party which the party can then spend any way it wants. Corporations and unions can only give a set amount to individual candiates, but by giving to the party, election limits can essentially be circumvented.

This figure compares to only $133,735 donated in this manner in the same period after the 1992 election, according to the CC report.

The general health industry donated $522,000 in soft money to the Republicans during January-June 1996, compared with only $46,900 in the same 1993 period. Soft-money donations from pharmaceutical and medical suppliers to the Democrats hit $404,800 in the first six months of 1997, compared with $225,500 in the same 1993 period, while general health industry soft money to Democrats fell to $137,000 from $173,000 in the comparable 1993 period.

