Pharma investigated by Poland's Justice Dept

An investigation into allegations of corrupt practices by drugmakers in Poland has been ordered by the country's Justice Minister, Zbigniew Ziobro. The move was announced in local media following a complaint against Swiss drug major Roche's Polish subsidiary. The firm was alleged to have recommended offering cash and holiday inducements to doctors in exchange for increased prescription of drugs at a training session for local sales representatives.

The Justice Ministry issued a statement saying that "practices employed by the Roche group could involve signs of corruption." Ewa Grenda, Roche's general director for Poland, issued a firm denial of wrongdoing, telling the Polish daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborzca: "the examples used by participants in training were not directives, nor plans, nor recommendations of the attitude people should have to sales."

State reimbursement levels falling