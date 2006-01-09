Pharma price "scam has cost Missouri $19M+"

A scheme by several pharmaceutical companies to inflate the reimbursement for Medicaid-covered prescriptions has cost the US state of Missouri at least $19.0 million since 1994, says state Attorney General Jay Nixon, who has filed law suits against the firms and is asking for penalties and treble damages to reimburse Medicaid for the over-payments.
The suits claim the firms sold drugs to Medicaid providers such as pharmacies at one price but then greatly inflated the reported price used by the program to reimburse providers. In one case, a drug was sold to a provider for about seven cents a unit but the price reported for Medicaid reimbursement was more than $1.42 per unit, they state.
"A pharmacy that knew it would receive greater reimbursement from Medicaid if it dispensed a generic drug from one of these companies would be more likely to dispense drugs from those companies," said AG Nixon, adding: "by reporting inflated prices that were then used to calculate Medicaid reimbursement, the companies were defrauding taxpayers in order to increase their market shares. This is a significant example of waste, fraud and abuse in the Medicaid system."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze