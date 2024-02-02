Acoramidis trial results bode well for Japanese approval

Positive high-level results from the Japan Phase III trial of acoramidis in transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) showed consistency to those in the global BridgeBio Pharma (Nasdaq: BBIO) ATTRibute-CM Phase III trial, including survival, cardiac-related hospitalizations and other measures of improved functions and quality of life, at 30 months.

This trial in Japan was conducted to support local registration and the data will be submitted to the country's health authority for regulatory review.

"Further evidence that TTR stabilization with acoramidis may improve survival and reduce disease severity"