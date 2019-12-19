Saturday 23 November 2024

Adjuvant breast cancer approval for Roche's Kadcyla in EU

Pharmaceutical
19 December 2019
roche_basel_large

The European Commission (EC) has approved Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine) for the adjuvant treatment of adults with HER2-positive early breast cancer (eBC) who have residual invasive disease in the breast and/or lymph nodes after neoadjuvant taxane-based and HER2-targeted therapy.

This approval of the Roche (ROG: SIX) drug is based on results from the Phase III KATHERINE study, which showed that Kadcyla significantly reduced the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrence or death from any cause by 50% compared to the Swiss company's older drug Herceptin (trastuzumab) as an adjuvant treatment in this patient group.

Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development, said: “Optimal treatment is vital for every patient with early-stage breast cancer, a setting where cures are possible.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA nod for new Kadcyla indication
4 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Kadcyla bests Herceptin in Phase III breast cancer test
6 December 2018
Biotechnology
Roche acquisition of Spark now also approved by FTC
17 December 2019
Biotechnology
Breast cancer pipeline bearing more personalized options
19 December 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze