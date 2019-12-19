Breast cancer pipeline bearing more personalized options

A more personalized series of options are emerging to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2) hormone receptor positive (HR+) breast cancer, according to GlobalData.

The data and analytics firm, though speaking with key opinion leaders worldwide, has identified that this personalized approach includes targeting endocrine resistance in the HR setting, the development of hormonal products with a more conventional route of administration, and the formulation of treatments for brain metastases.

