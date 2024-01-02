Alfasigma to acquire Galapagos' Jyseleca business

Privately-held Italian drugmaker Alfasigma has signed an agreement with Belgium’s Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) to acquire the latter’s Jyseleca (filgotinib) business.

The agreement follows the signing of a Letter of Intent as announced on October 30, 2023 and marks a significant milestone in Alfasigma’s ongoing growth strategy.

Alfasigma will acquire the entire Jyseleca business, including the European and UK Marketing Authorizations, the commercial, medical affairs and development activities for Jyseleca and around 400 Galapagos positions in 14 European countries.