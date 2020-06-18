ALK deal to co-promote Otiprio for AOE with Otonomy

Danish allergy immunotherapy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) has signed an exclusive agreement with Texas, USA-based Otonomy (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, for the co-promotion of Otiprio (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) for acute otitis externa (AOE) in the USA in patients six months of age and older due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus.

“We are excited for this collaboration with Otonomy, the company that pioneered drug delivery technology to provide sustained exposure to the ear,” said Jorge Alderete, president of ALK Inc, adding: “Otiprio is already commercially available with an established J code to support buy-and-bill reimbursement. It also complements our existing allergy portfolio and supports our ongoing expansion into ENT and pediatrics, which uniquely positions us to effectively educate healthcare providers that seek to provide a single-dose treatment option to their patients.”

Under the terms of the deal, ALK will have exclusive rights to promote Otiprio for AOE to office-based healthcare professionals in the USA, including ENT physicians, pediatricians and select primary care physicians. During the multi-year agreement, Otonomy will retain responsibility for supply chain, distribution, order-handling, the customer call center, pharmacovigilance and maintaining the New Drug Application for Otiprio, while ALK will handle promotion of the product to healthcare professionals for AOE. ALK plans to begin promotional activities in support of the product in early July.