Wednesday 19 November 2025

All rosy with AstraZeneca as shares soar

Pharmaceutical
10 February 2022
astrazeneca_big-1

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) closed nearly 4% higher on Thursday after presenting stellar fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results.

Fourth-quarter revenues rose by a remarkable 62% compared to the same period in 2020, reaching $12.01 billion. Analysts had forecast for this figure to come in at around $11 billion.

Core earnings per share (EPS) rose 74%to $1.67, which again was way above the average analysts’ estimate of $0.73.

