Monday 29 September 2025

ALS trial flops but Seelos sees potential for efficacy

Pharmaceutical
21 March 2024
lab_biotech_test_big

Seelos Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SEEL), a company working on therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other central nervous system disorders (CNS) has been struck by a trial failure.

Shares in the company were trading around 5% lower on Thursday, after the rare disease specialist released top-line data from the Phase II/III HEALEY ALS study.

The trial, which was designed to evaluate SLS-005 as a treatment for ALS, did not meet statistical significance for either the primary or secondary efficacy endpoints.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Ligand stands to earn $150 million from licensing deal with Seelos
22 September 2016
Biotechnology
Sibylla and Ono in big money CNS tie-up
14 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novel ALS treatment is cleared for further testing in USA
2 April 2024
Biotechnology
Coya Therapeutics presents ALS biomarker data
13 March 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze