ALS trial flops but Seelos sees potential for efficacy

Seelos Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SEEL), a company working on therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other central nervous system disorders (CNS) has been struck by a trial failure.
Shares in the company were trading around 5% lower on Thursday, after the rare disease specialist released top-line data from the Phase II/III HEALEY ALS study.
The trial, which was designed to evaluate SLS-005 as a treatment for ALS, did not meet statistical significance for either the primary or secondary efficacy endpoints.
