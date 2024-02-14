Monday 29 September 2025

AN2 shares decimated by epetraborole trial blow

14 February 2024
Shares in AN2 Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ANTX), a US biopharma focused on developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, closed 74% lower on Monday.

This followed the Californian company’s decision to voluntarily pause Phase III enrollment in the seamless Phase II/III trial evaluating epetraborole in treatment-refractory MAC lung disease, pending further data review.

"Our voluntary decision to pause enrollment in the Phase III part of the study will provide us the opportunity to further evaluate study data"The double-blind, placebo-controlled trial has two arms comparing epetraborole plus optimized background regimen (OBR) versus placebo plus OBR. The voluntary pause was instituted following a blinded aggregate analysis of the ongoing Phase II study, including pooled patients from both treatment arms, which showed potentially lower than expected efficacy.

