Sunday 24 November 2024

AOP Orphan and Rigi Healthcare launch Rigi Orphan Inc in USA

Pharmaceutical
8 April 2015

Austria’s AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals and Rigi Healthcare of Switzerland have announced the creation of Rigi Orphan Inc USA. The new company will focus on the development, in-licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical specialties for rare diseases in North America.

“We are proud to continue our expansion strategy by targeting the US market together with Rigi Healthcare AG, the best possible partner for that endeavor. Rigi Healthcare has assembled a highly experienced team ideally positioned to build commercial operations and support the promotion of AOP’s products in the US as part of a broader orphan portfolio,” said Rudolf Widmann, owner and chief executive of AOP Orphan.

“There are still many diseases with high unmet medical need and our priority is to provide better care for these patients in the USA. Our partner, AOP Orphan, is a European leader dedicated to that segment who will contribute products as well as development and marketing expertise to the new company. We are looking forward to working with Dr Widmann and his team in order to continue advancing the pipeline of innovative treatments,” said Hans Peter Hasler.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze