Sunday 24 November 2024

Argenta claims record year for peer-reviewed publications

Pharmaceutical
9 December 2013

UK-based Argenta, a subsidiary of Belgian biotech firm Galapagos NV (Euronext: GLPG) and a company that provides drug discovery services from target validation to proof of concept, says that 2013 has seen a record number of peer-reviewed publications featuring its scientists as co-authors with its clients and collaborators.

The 2013 total of 15 publications surpasses the previous record of 13 achieved in 2007. The publications have been co-authored with clients such as Genentech, AstraZeneca and Corcept and include papers in such prestigious journals as Nature and Proceedings of the National Academy of the USA. Details of these, and other Argenta publications, can be found on the company’s web site: http://www.argentadiscovery.com/news/publications.htm

John Montana, managing director of Argenta, commented: “Argenta stands or falls by the quality of the science that it conducts for and together with its clients. This record number of publications in high-quality, peer-reviewed scientific journals is another indication of the scientific prowess of Argenta’s industry-experienced staff and the success that we have achieved in partnership with our clients.”

