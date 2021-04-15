Asthma treatment fails Phase III test in COVID-19

Swiss pharmaceutical company Covis Pharma has announced negative top-line results from a 400 patient Phase III trial of ciclesonide in non-hospitalized people with COVID-19.

The company has been testing the therapy as an option to treat symptoms of the disease, including cough, dyspnea, chills and fever.

While the trial missed its primary endpoint of improvement in these symptoms, a relevant secondary efficacy endpoint did reach statistical significance, with a reduction in subsequent visits to the emergency room, compared with placebo.