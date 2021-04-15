Sunday 24 November 2024

Asthma treatment fails Phase III test in COVID-19

Pharmaceutical
15 April 2021
Swiss pharmaceutical company Covis Pharma has announced negative top-line results from a 400 patient Phase III trial of ciclesonide in non-hospitalized people with COVID-19.

The company has been testing the therapy as an option to treat symptoms of the disease, including cough, dyspnea, chills and fever.

While the trial missed its primary endpoint of improvement in these symptoms, a relevant secondary efficacy endpoint did reach statistical significance, with a reduction in subsequent visits to the emergency room, compared with placebo.

Biotechnology
Merck to discontinue MK-7110 for COVID-19 development
15 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
Romark to seek EUA for antiviral compound to treat COVID-19
14 April 2021
Biotechnology
India seeks import of COVID-19 vaccines; move to bolster domestic producers
14 April 2021


