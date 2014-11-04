AstraZeneca and University of Glasgow partner to form immunology discovery center

The University of Glasgow and Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) have now officiallly launched the GLAZgo Discovery Centre, focused on understanding the immunological disease process.
The launch follows an agreement to develop the center, signed just under a year ago, and the partnership is based on a highly integrated collaborative model. It has helped to create a flexible environment that brings together established drug development capability and basic, translational and clinical research. It is already delivering a new understanding of the underlying mechanism involved in one of AstraZeneca’s drug projects with an immunological target.
The center is aimed at training a new generation of researchers who can work with the interface between academic and industry science, and has an active PhD program with joint supervisors from the two partners.
