AstraZeneca “cooperating” with US DoJ inquiry into Brilinta trial

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) said it is cooperating with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) after an investigation has been launched into a clinical trial for its cardiovascular drug Brilinta (ticagrelor).

On October 21, AstraZeneca received a civil investigative demand from the US Department of Justice, Civil Division seeking documents and information regarding PLATO, a clinical trial about Brilinta. Brilinta/Brilique, once hailed as blockbuster potential drug, has so far disappointed, achieving sales of just $75 million in the third-quarter of 2013, up 208% from $24 million in the same period last year, the company noted in financials released yesterday.

In a statement the company said: “AstraZeneca intends to cooperate with the inquiry. We cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation.”