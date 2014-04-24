AstraZeneca first quarter sales flat, but beat forecasts

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) this morning posted first-quarter 2014 financials, revealed sales for the period of $6.42 billion, unchanged in actual terms by 3% higher at constant exchange rates, beating the expectations of $6.37 billion of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Core operating profit fell 16% (-11% CER) to $1.95 billion, and earnings per share fell 17% to $1.17, just under analysts expectations of $1.20. On a reported basis, operating profit was down 40% at $836 million and EPS was $0.40, a fall of 51%.
The company made no mention of the rumored $100 billion takeover approach widely reported over last weekend (The Pharma Letter April 20), although, according to media reports, the firm’s chief executive said such large-scale deals are "often disruptive," and noting “what you are likely to see from us is continued focus on what we do well," reported CNBC.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze