AstraZeneca plans to accelerate expansion in Russian pharma market

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) plans to accelerate expansion in the Russian pharmaceutical market over the next several years, but needs to understand state policy in the field of pharmaceutics, according to Pascal Soriot, chief executive of the company

According to Mr Soriot, Western sanctions have not affected the Russian business of the company, although there are some issues in the local market that may prevent the company’s further rapid expansion in Russia.

One of such issues is parallel imports, which are being currently considered by the Russian government and the allowance of which may result in the influx of counterfeit drugs to the Russian market.