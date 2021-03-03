AstraZeneca prevails in patent litigation on Symbicort

The US District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia has decided in favour of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZ N) in litigation against Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Kindeva Drug Delivery, determining that asserted claims in three of AstraZeneca’s patents protecting Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) in the US are not invalid.
Symbicort recorded $2.7 billion global sales for AstraZeneca in 2020, with $1.02 billion generated in the USA.
Ruud Dobber, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, said: “AstraZeneca is pleased with the Court’s decision, and we maintain full confidence in the strength of our intellectual property rights protecting Symbicort.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze