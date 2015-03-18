AstraZeneca reports positive top-line results from PINNACLE trial of PT003

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has reported positive top-line results from its Phase III PINNACLE program on the potential of PT003 to improve lung function in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
PT003 is a fixed-dose combination of glycopyrronium, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and formoterol fumarate, a long-acting beta-2 agonist (LABA), administered twice-daily. It is the first LAMA/LABA combination to be delivered in a pressurized metered dose inhaler using porous particle co-suspension technology. The development program also assessed the individual components.
The primary objective in both PINNACLE 1 and PINNACLE 2 was to assess benefits to lung function as measured by trough forced expiratory volume in one second. PT003 demonstrated-statistically significant improvements versus PT001, PT005 and placebo, while PT001 and PT005 themselves demonstrated statistically-significant improvements compared to placebo.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
