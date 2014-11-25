AstraZeneca’s Duaklir Genuair approved in the EU for COPD

The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Duaklir Genuair (aclidinium bromide/formoterol fumarate 340/12mcg) as maintenance bronchodilator treatment in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Duaklir is a fixed-dose combination of already-approved Eklira (aclidinium bromide), a long-acting muscarinic-antagonist (LAMA), with the long-acting beta-agonist (LABA) formoterol. The twice-daily therapy is the only LAMA/LABA combination which has shown statistically significant improvement in breathlessness compared to individual therapies. It is administered by the Genuair dry powder inhaler devices.
AstraZeneca owns the rights to develop and commercialize Duaklir Genuair in the European Union after it acquired the rights to Spanish pharma company Almirall’s (ALM: MC) respiratory portfolio. The EC marketing authorization applies to all member states of the EU and the European Economic Area.
