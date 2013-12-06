AstraZeneca’s Fluenz Tetra cleared in EU

The European Commission has granted Marketing Authorization to Fluenz Tetra, the product’s maker Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) announced this morning (December 6).
Fluenz Tetra is a nasally administered four-strain live attenuated influenza vaccine for the prevention of influenza in children and adolescents from 24 months up to 18 years of age. The EC approval makes Fluenz Tetra the first and only intra-nasal four-strain influenza vaccine available in Europe, the company noted.
Historically, seasonal flu vaccines have contained three strains of influenza: two influenza A viruses (H1N1 and H3N2) and one influenza B virus. Fluenz Tetra contains an additional influenza B strain. Over the past decade, influenza B strains accounted for around 25% of the influenza strains circulating in Europe.
