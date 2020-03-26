AstraZeneca's Lokelma approved for hyperkalemia in Japan

Japan has become the latest country to approve AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalemia.

Lokelma is the first innovative non-resin potassium binder to be approved in Japan. Traditional resin-based binders are often associated with poor tolerability.

AstraZeneca’s Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: “More than 300,000 patients in Japan suffer from hyperkalemia, typically as result of chronic kidney disease or as a side effect from medications for heart failure.