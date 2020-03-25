Silence Therapeutics leaps as it enters up to $400 million collaboration with AstraZeneca

UK novel RNA therapeutics specialist Silence Therapeutics (AIM: SLN) saw its sales rocket 32% to 535.00 pence as markets opened today, as it announced a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to discover, develop and commercialize small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics for cardiovascular, renal, metabolic and respiratory diseases.
The accord draws on Silence’s extensive experience in the discovery, development and delivery of siRNA therapeutics together with Anglo-Swedish major AstraZeneca’s industry leading expertise in disease biology and target identification with the aim of developing first-in-class and differentiated therapeutics to address significant unmet need.
