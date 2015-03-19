AstraZeneca to co-commercialize Movantik with Daiichi Sankyo in USA

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has inked a deal with Japanese peer Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) for the co-commercialization of Movantik (naloxegol) in the USA.
AstraZeneca says the move is in line with the company’s strategy of delivering value through its own development and commercial capabilities as well as through external collaboration. Movantik is a first-in-class once-daily oral peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adults with chronic non-cancer pain.
Movantik was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2014. It was de-scheduled by the US Drug Enforcement Administration earlier this year (The Pharma Letter February 7) and is no longer labelled as a controlled substance. The launch of Movantik in the US is planned for early April 2015.
