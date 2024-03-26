Monday 29 September 2025

Australia puts forward A$17 million in funding for TB research

Pharmaceutical
26 March 2024
Not-for-profit research partnership TB Alliance has won a A$17 million (US$11.1 million) grant from the Australian government to continue its work combating tuberculosis.

The funding will contribute towards the completion of a Phase II trial, NC-009, which is taking place in multiple countries around the world and which began enrollment late last year.

The study is testing the safety and efficacy of a combination of TBAJ-876, pretomanid and linezolid, for its potential to shorten and improve treatment for both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant tuberculosis.

