Australia puts forward A$17 million in funding for TB research

Not-for-profit research partnership TB Alliance has won a A$17 million (US$11.1 million) grant from the Australian government to continue its work combating tuberculosis.
The funding will contribute towards the completion of a Phase II trial, NC-009, which is taking place in multiple countries around the world and which began enrollment late last year.
The study is testing the safety and efficacy of a combination of TBAJ-876, pretomanid and linezolid, for its potential to shorten and improve treatment for both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant tuberculosis.
