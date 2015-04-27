Australia’s pharmaceutical submission guidelines to be reviewed

A review of Australia’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee’s (PBAC) submission guidelines has been announced by the country’s Minister for Health Sussan Ley.
The guidelines are used by the pharmaceutical industry to prepare submissions to the PBAC so it can assess whether a product should be included on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).
Ms Ley said: “This review demonstrates a proactive approach from the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee to ensure the guidelines remain appropriate. It is particularly timely given emerging technologies and international calls for governments to subsidise drugs based on changing evidence, as is the case with cancer drugs.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze