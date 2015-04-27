Australia’s pharmaceutical submission guidelines to be reviewed

A review of Australia’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee’s (PBAC) submission guidelines has been announced by the country’s Minister for Health Sussan Ley.

The guidelines are used by the pharmaceutical industry to prepare submissions to the PBAC so it can assess whether a product should be included on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

Ms Ley said: “This review demonstrates a proactive approach from the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee to ensure the guidelines remain appropriate. It is particularly timely given emerging technologies and international calls for governments to subsidise drugs based on changing evidence, as is the case with cancer drugs.”