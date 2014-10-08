Australia’s TGA completes review of NSAIDs safety

Australian regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has completed a review of the cardiovascular risks associated with the use of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) diclofenac, naproxen, ibuprofen, celecoxib, etoricoxib, indomethacin, meloxicam and piroxicam.

In addition to this review, the TGA has also completed a full safety review of diclofenac. All eight NSAIDs are available on prescription, while diclofenac, naproxen and ibuprofen are also available in lower dose over-the-counter (OTC) forms that can be obtained without a prescription. Piroxicam is also available as an OTC topical medicine.

Review findings