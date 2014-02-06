Australian industry calls on government to save the PBS

Medicines Australia has called on the Australian government to save the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) by delivering stable policies that support the medicines industry and ultimately Australian patients.
“Medicine Australia’s Budget submission sets out six measures that will protect the PBS for future generations,” said Brendan Shaw, the trade group’s chief executive. “It also outlines what measures are needed to maintain a viable and thriving medicines industry, which last year generated over A$4 billion ($3.5 million) in exports, and invested over A$1 billion in research and development for the fourth consecutive year,” he added.
The submission details the significant savings to the Australian government achieved through successive rounds of reforms in 2007, 2010 and 2013.
