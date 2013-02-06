Australian pharma industry sets A$4.3 billion export record

In the face of job losses, falling sales growth, a high dollar, increased costs and a difficult business environment, the Australian pharmaceutical industry managed to achieve its best export performance on record in 2012, with exports topping A$4.3 billion ($4.47 billion), according to new figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The new ABS report shows exports of pharmaceutical and medicinal products were up A$578 million or 15% on the previous year. The report also shows that the medicines industry is the Australian manufacturing sector’s biggest high-tech export earner. By comparison, exports for the car industry in 2012 were A$3 billion, and for the wine industry A$2 billion
Medicines Australia chief executive Brendan Shaw said the significant growth of pharmaceutical exports showed the potential in the industry if supported by strategic Government incentives for the medicines industry.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze