B Braun invests in Russian infusion solutions capacity expansion

German health care company B Braun plans to invest up to 22 million euros ($29.6 million) in the expansion of Gematek, its Russian subsidiary, which specializes on the production of infusion solutions.
According to Maxim Zakharchenko, general director of Gematek, the company plans for two new production lines to be installed, which will allow for an increase of the volume of Gematek’s production to 60-62 million bottles of infusion solutions per year.
Last year Braun, launched a new line, which increased output to 34 million bottles a year. The amount of investment in that project reached 1.1 billion roubles ($33.7 million).
