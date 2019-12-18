Bavarian Nordic selling Priority Review Voucher

Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic (OMX: BAVA) yesterday announced that it has entered an agreement to sell its Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for a total cash consideration of $95 million. The company did not disclose the name of the buyer.

Bavarian Nordic was awarded the PRV in September 2019 along with approval of Jynneos (MVA-BN) for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox by the US Food and Drug Administration. A PRV entitles the holder to FDA priority review of a single New Drug Application or Biologics License Application, which reduces the target review time and may potentially lead to an expedited approval. Some PRVs have been sold on for more than $300 million.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including anti-trust review, which is expected to occur early in 2020. Hence, the sale does not impact the company’s guidance or financial position in 2019.