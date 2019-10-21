Bavarian Nordic buys travel vaccine brands from GSK

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) will divest its travel vaccine brands, acquired from Novartis in 2015 as part of the acquisition of its vaccines business, to Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic (OTC: BVNRY).

GSK said the decision would support its strategic intent to increase focus and reinvest in growth assets, innovation and a simplified supply chain in its vaccines business.

The brands being sold are Rabipur, also known as Rabavert, for the prevention of rabies, and Encepur, for the prevention of tick-borne encephalitis.