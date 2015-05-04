Bayer gains rights to Isis anticoagulant in $155 million deal; Xarelto approved in China

US drugmaker Isis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISIS) saw its shares rise as much as 6.1% to $61.81 after the company revealed it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) to develop and commercialize ISIS-FXIRx for the prevention of thrombosis.

Under the terms of the agreement, Isis is eligible to receive up to $155 million in near-term payments, including an immediate $100 million up-front payment and a $55 million payment upon advancement of the program following a Phase II study in patients with compromised kidney function.

Also eligible for clinical development milestones