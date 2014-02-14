Bayer gets “green light” for new transparent low dose contraceptive patch in the EU

Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) says it has successfully concluded the decentralized European registration procedure for its new transparent low dose contraceptive patch (gestodene/ethinylestradiol).

The Health Authorities of the European Union member states will now grant national approvals for the product. Bayer Healthcare filed for EU approval of the patch in 2012 (The Pharma Letter September 21, 2012).



“The new contraceptive patch will provide women with an additional choice of a low dose contraceptive,” said Jorg Moller, a member of the Bayer HealthCare executive committee and head of global development.

Would compete with J&J’s Evra