Sunday 24 November 2024

Bayer to launch production of contrast mediums in Russia

Pharmaceutical
17 July 2015
bayer-cross-big

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has officially announced signing of an agreement with Polysan, one of Russia’s leading drugmakers, on the production of its products at the facilities of Polysan in St Petersburg.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer will initially focus on the production of its Gadovist, Magnevist and Ultravist contrast media in Russia, which are used in computer and magnetic resonance tomography diagnosis, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to Niels Hessman, head of Bayer CIS, the company has big plans for the localization of its production in Russia, and in particular in the segment ofcontrast mediums. Mr Hessman noted that currently contrast agents are used only in 17% of cases of X-ray and tomographic studies in Russia, compared to 60% in the European Union.

Bayer estimates that, at present, the Russian market for contrast agents is estimated at 2 billion roubles ($35.3 million) in value terms, with the possibility of a significant increase over the next several years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze