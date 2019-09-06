BenevolentAI inks new collaboration deal with big pharma

BenevolentAI, a UK artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on health and drug development, has announced a new collaboration, with Swiss giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).

The firms will use BenevolentAI’s technology platform to interrogate clinical trial and experimental data. The program will be led by the Precision Medicine Team within Novartis Global Drug Development.

The project will investigate indications and responder groups for oncology assets currently in clinical development.