BIAL takes over commercialization of Zebinix in Europe

Pharmaceutical
18 February 2021
Portugal’s largest drugmaker BIAL has announced that, from today, the company will take the lead for commercialization of their epilepsy treatment Zebinix (eslicarbazepine acetate) in Europe, thus ending the license agreement signed in 2009 with Japan’s Eisai (TYO: 4523).

For over a decade, BIAL and Eisai have had an agreement in place for Eisai to market, promote, and distribute eslicarbazepine acetate in Europe. Following the end of this partnership, BIAL will take the lead for the ongoing marketing, promotion and distribution in Europe. This move reinforces its continued commitment to and ongoing investment in neurological conditions.

BIAL has over 10 years of experience of delivering life-improving medicines for neurological conditions such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. Eslicarbazepine acetate was the first medicine discovered and developed by BIAL. Epilepsy has a high prevalence with 6 million people affected in Europe and 15 million Europeans estimated to experience a seizure at some time in their life. Each month over 90,000 people with epilepsy around the world benefit from eslicarbazepine acetate to meet their treatment needs.

